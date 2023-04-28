Death – Obituary News : Health Update 2023: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What occurred with his health? Update on his condition in 2023.

Paul Vautin: A Rugby League Legend

Paul Vautin is a former rugby league player and commentator who has been a part of the Nine Network since 1992. He is best known for co-hosting The Footy Show from 1994 to 2017 alongside Peter Sterling.

Vautin’s Rugby Career

During his rugby career, Vautin played for the Queensland State of Origin team and the Australian Kangaroos in tests. He played lock or second-row forward and was a pivotal part of both teams. He also played for Manly-Warringah, St Helens in England, and Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

Paul Vautin Death Hoax

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about Paul Vautin’s death hoax. There were rumors circulating that he had passed away, but these were quickly proven to be false. However, Vautin’s brother, Geoffrey Vautin, who had Down syndrome, did pass away recently.

Geoffrey Vautin passed away in a care facility in Brisbane. Paul Vautin released a statement saying that his brother would be “sadly missed but always remembered.” He also stated that he would never purposefully make fun of someone with a disability, as his brother had Down syndrome.

Controversy Surrounding The Footy Show

The Footy Show has come under fire recently for allegedly mocking people with disabilities. 2GB presenter Ray Hadley claimed that the show’s “Street Talk” staff members were frequently deployed in pursuit of “nuffies.” Hadley added, “They look around for homeless people, abandoned people, alcoholics, and people who look different.”

The accusations have been refuted by Nine, but it has still been a difficult time for both Vautin and The Footy Show.

Paul Vautin’s Health Update

In 2023, Paul Vautin shocked fans when he revealed that he had cancer. He had gone to the doctor after noticing a rash on his face, and was given the unexpected diagnosis.

Due to his illness, Vautin was unable to cover the State of Origin series for Channel 9. He has since advised Australians to take better care of their skin and to have any lumps or bumps examined by a physician.

Despite these challenges, Paul Vautin remains a beloved figure in the world of rugby league. His contributions both on and off the field have made him a true legend of the sport.