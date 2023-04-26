Death – Obituary News : Heather Walker’s Passing at 52: Cause Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heather Walker has passed away at the age of 52. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Boston Celtics Executive, Heather Walker, Dies at 52 After Battling Brain Cancer

Heather Walker, vice president of public relations for the Boston Celtics, passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 52 after a lengthy battle with glioblastoma, a rare and severe form of brain cancer. The Move4Heather fundraiser page on Facebook shared the news of her passing with a heartfelt message, saying:

“These posts have never been easy, and this will be the hardest ever. Heather has let go and passed this morning at 5:43am. She isn’t fighting anymore and can finally rest.”

Walker had been a member of the Celtics organization for 17 years, and her passing was felt deeply by everyone who had worked alongside her at the organization. The Celtics released a statement expressing their condolences:

“We will miss her for her energy, the joy and laughter that followed her everywhere she went. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on.”

Walker’s diagnosis of glioblastoma in July 2021 led to the creation of the Move4Heather charitable organization. The Walker family established the organization to raise awareness and funds for cancer research, which resulted in over $600,000 in contributions. Her dedication and commitment to the cause were recognized when she met with President Joe Biden in Boston in 2022.

Biden addressed his “cancer moonshot” ideas at the time, which aimed to slash cancer mortality in half. The identical form of brain cancer that killed Biden’s son Beau is glioblastoma.

Despite her battle with cancer, Walker remained positive and determined, even during the most challenging moments. Her resilience and kindness have left a lasting impression on all those who’ve had the pleasure of meeting her. She is survived by her husband and two small children.