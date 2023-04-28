Death – Obituary News : Heidi Powell’s Statement on Dave Hollis’ Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heidi Powell Opens Up About Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death

Heidi Powell, the ex-girlfriend of former Disney executive Dave Hollis, has spoken out about his cause of death in a new Instagram video. Hollis passed away on February 11, 2023, at the age of 47, and an autopsy report obtained by NBC News revealed that he died of “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl.” Powell uploaded a clip to Instagram on April 27, where she addressed the camera and discussed how she is coping with the loss.

Powell’s Message

In the video, Powell admitted that there are still many questions surrounding Hollis’ death, and how she is doing her best to cope with the situation. She also spoke about how none of the information she has received about his death takes away from the good he brought to the world, and that it’s not her place to comment further. Powell went on to say that she is sorry for the pain that everyone is feeling, and that she hopes people can remember the good that Hollis brought to their lives.

Hollis’ Survivors

Hollis is survived by his four children, Jackson, Sawyer, Ford, and Noah, who he shared with his ex-wife, author Rachel Hollis. Powell and Hollis began dating after his divorce, but she said in the video that they were no longer together at the time of his death. The autopsy report also listed high blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as contributing factors to his death.

A Reminder to Be Kind

Powell concluded the video with a reminder for her followers to remember that everyone is human and that we all have battles we’re fighting. She encouraged people to be kind to one another and not let someone’s imperfections define them. Powell also expressed her love for her followers and signed off with a positive message.

In Conclusion

Heidi Powell’s Instagram video provided insight into how she is coping with Dave Hollis’ death and offered a reminder to her followers to be kind to one another. The cause of Hollis’ death was ruled an accident, and his survivors continue to mourn his loss.