Death – Obituary News : Helen dies from electric shock in bathtub

Forensic Report on the Tragic Death of 14-year-old Eleni from Volos Revealed Nine Months Later

The forensic report detailing the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of 14-year-old Eleni from Volos has finally been released to the public. The young girl tragically passed away in July 2022 while under the care of the Children’s Intensive Care Unit at Hippocrates Hospital in Thessaloniki. The loss of such a young life has left her family and friends devastated, and the community demanding answers.

Background of Eleni’s Hospitalization

Eleni had been hospitalized at the Hippocrates Hospital in Thessaloniki for six months prior to her death. Due to the sensitive nature of her case, no further information has been released regarding her medical condition.

Forensic Report of the Death

The forensic report on Eleni’s death has raised many questions as it revealed some disturbing findings. According to the report, Eleni’s death was caused by multiple organ failure due to septicemia, a severe bloodstream infection that can be fatal. However, the cause of the infection has not been determined, which has led to speculation and concerns about the quality of care Eleni received while in the hospital.

Calls for Investigation

Eleni’s death has sparked public outrage and calls for a full investigation into the circumstances of her hospitalization and care. Many are demanding that those responsible for any negligence or wrongdoing be held accountable. The hospital has not yet released an official statement regarding the findings of the forensic report or the calls for an investigation.

In Conclusion

The death of Eleni from Volos has been a tragedy that has affected many lives. The release of the forensic report on her death, while providing some answers, has only raised more questions. It is hoped that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and those responsible will be held accountable for any mistakes or negligence that may have contributed to her untimely passing.