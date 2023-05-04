Death – Obituary News : Helen Gibbins’ Cause of Death: Sir Michael Palin’s Wife Passes Away at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Helen Gibbins: The Late Wife of Sir Michael Palin

Who Was Helen Gibbins?

Helen Gibbins was the late wife of English comedian, television host, actor, and writer Sir Michael Palin. The couple first met in Southwold, Suffolk in 1959 while Palin was on vacation. They eventually tied the knot in 1966 after dating for several years. Gibbins and Palin had three children and four grandchildren together.

The Passing of Helen Gibbins

Sir Michael Palin announced on his website that his wife passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 2, 2023. Her cause of death was identified as kidney failure. Gibbins and Palin had recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary before her passing. Palin and his family feel very sad about her death and we are thinking of them and hoping they feel better soon.

Helen Gibbins’ Life and Career

There is not much information available about Helen Gibbins’ life and career. She was a private person and stayed out of the public eye. She was a devoted wife to Sir Michael Palin and a loving mother to their children.

Sir Michael Palin’s Career

Sir Michael Palin is a well-known English comedian, television host, actor, and writer. He is best known for being a member of the Monty Python comedy team and for producing multiple travel documentaries since the 1980s. Palin has also written several books, including novels, non-fiction books, and children’s books.

Palin’s Work with Monty Python

Palin was a member of the Monty Python comedy team, which was active from 1969 to 1983. The team consisted of six members, including Palin, John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Terry Gilliam. Monty Python produced several television shows, films, and live performances that became widely popular.

Palin’s Travel Documentaries

Sir Michael Palin made many travel documentaries from the 1980s until now. Some of the documentaries are “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Pole to Pole,” “Full Circle,” “Hemingway Adventure,” “Sahara,” “Himalaya,” and “Brazil.” People love these documentaries because they are fun and teach us new things.

Conclusion

Helen Gibbins, the late wife of Sir Michael Palin, passed away on May 2, 2023, at the age of 77. Her cause of death was kidney failure. Palin is widely known for his work as a member of the Monty Python comedy team and for producing several travel documentaries since the 1980s. Our thoughts and prayers are with Palin and his family during this difficult time.

