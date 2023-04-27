Death – Obituary News : “Helix Porn Star’s Fatal Car Crash”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A porn star known as Helix passed away in a car accident.

Former Helix Gay-Porn Actor Kyle Ross (Aaron Cumbey) Dies in Tragic Car Crash

Kyle Ross, a former gay-porn actor for Helix Studios, tragically passed away in a one-car crash in Florida over the weekend. Ross, also known as Aaron Cumbey, was one of the most recognizable stars of the studio and was known for his hard work, high standards, and magnetic personality.

Ross’ death came following a series of heated arguments with American Airlines. According to several videos he posted leading up to his death, Ross was attempting to fly with his service animal but was turned away by the airline, causing him to sleep in his rental car with his dog. However, the reason for his dismissal from the flight remains unknown.

The studio confirmed his passing and stated that there was no indication of wrongdoing. Ross was a deeply appreciated person with a positive outlook on life, who loved living it to the fullest. His kindness, outgoing personality, talent, and ability to make friends out of strangers were admired by everyone who knew him. Ross’ death will be felt deeply by those who knew him.

