Death – Obituary News : High school boy driven to suicide by false accusations from feminist bullies #MeToo

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

They canceled Tucker, now they’re coming for us… but you can fight back

Fighting against unchecked progressive ideology is crucial in today’s world, where innocent people are being mowed down by the #MeToo movement. One such tragic story is that of 17-year-old Jack Reid, who took his own life after being falsely accused of sexual assault by a group of #MeToo mean girls at his high school. This story serves as a reminder of the deadly consequences of unchecked progressive ideology.

The #MeToo Movement

The #MeToo movement has become a runaway train, careening off the tracks and wreaking havoc on innocent people in its path. Many liberal women, like Christine Blasey Ford and E Jean Carroll, have been accused of using the #MeToo movement to settle political scores and mock real survivors by accusing Justice Kavanaugh and President Trump of “rape” decades later with zero proof.

Moreover, there seems to be an increasing number of “rape hoaxes” in recent years, where women make false accusations of rape against men, resulting in the women being charged for filing a fraudulent police report. Save Services conducted a 5-step analysis and determined that one in three sexual assault allegations are unfounded.

The Tragic Story of Jack Reid

Jack Reid’s tragic story is a clear example of the devastating impact of false accusations. Imagine being falsely accused of something as heinous as rape and being forced to defend yourself against a mob of hateful feminists? For young Jack, it was too much to bear, and one night he grabbed his Bible, wrote a goodbye letter to his parents, and ended his life.

What’s even more shameful is the fact that The New York Times swept Jack’s tragic story under the rug. The Times buried the reason for Jack’s suicide in the 23rd paragraph, possibly to save the disgraced #MeToo movement of any further embarrassment or critique. Steve Sailer noticed what The New York Times was up to and called them out on it.

Here’s what the NYT article had buried way down the page:

“But in the spring of 2021, a persistent and untrue rumor that Jack was a rapist spread widely throughout the student body and led to cruel comments from some students, according to his parents. This turned out to be yet another #MeToo hoax. No wonder the New York Times buried that little nugget 23 paragraphs down, when most people had already stopped reading.”

The school failed to take action and follow up with Jack on the investigation’s outcome, leading to his tragic death.

Standing up Against Unchecked Progressive Ideology

There are many people and groups to blame for Jack’s death, including the #MeToo movement and schools that fail to stand up for young guys who are being targeted by hysterical feminists. If they had done that in Jack’s case, he would still be here today.

It’s time to fight back against unchecked progressive ideology and support organizations like Revolver that are dedicated to exposing the truth and fighting against cancel culture. Cancel Fox Nation and instead subscribe to Revolver. You can also give the gift of Revolver by selecting the annual subscription and choosing “This is a gift” on the next page. If you want to give extra during this critical time, you can make a one-time or recurring monthly donation — whether it’s $1 or $1,000, every bit goes towards the battle to save our great nation.

Conclusion

Jack Reid’s tragic story serves as a somber reminder of the deadly consequences of unchecked progressive ideology. It’s time to stand up against cancel culture and support organizations like Revolver that seek to expose the truth and fight against the #MeToo movement. Join the battle to save our great nation.

News Source : Revolver News

Source Link :#MeToo “mean girl” feminists hound high school boy into suicide with lies… NYT tries to bury the story…/