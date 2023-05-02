Death – Obituary News : High School Cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock Dies in Tragic Car Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mill Creek High School Cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock Dies in Tragic Car Accident

The Mill Creek High School cheer community is mourning the loss of one of its own, 16-year-old junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock, who died in a single-car accident on Saturday, October 29, 2022. According to reports, Pollock was a front-seat passenger in the car driven by 21-year-old Kyle McDowell. The accident occurred on Sugarloaf Parkway as they were traveling towards State Route 316. McDowell failed to navigate the entrance ramp and hit a concrete barrier, resulting in severe injuries for Pollock and minor injuries for McDowell.

Sadly, Pollock was pronounced dead at the scene. McDowell, who was under the influence of alcohol, has been charged with first degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain a lane, according to Gwinnett County Police.

The Mill Creek Cheer community is devastated by the loss of Pollock, who was described as a promising young woman with a bright future. Pollock was an active member of the team and her absence will be sorely felt. The team has requested that the community keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with their loss.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Caitlyn Pollock’s family and friends during this difficult time. No words can express the pain of losing a loved one, especially a young person with so much potential. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you navigate this difficult time.

Please feel free to share your condolences and messages of support for the family and friends of Caitlyn Pollock. Your kind words and prayers will go a long way in helping them find comfort and strength during this trying time.

In conclusion, this is a tragic reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving. We implore everyone to make responsible choices when behind the wheel and to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Let us all work together to prevent senseless tragedies like this from happening in the future.

Rest in peace, Caitlyn Pollock. You will be missed.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Mill Creek High School cheerleader, Caitlyn Pollock killed in “tragic” car accident – TOP INFO GUIDE/