Death – Obituary News : High-School Girls’ Suicide Consideration Surges in 2021

In 2021, nearly one-third of high-school girls contemplated suicide, according to DNyuz.

Teenage Girls Need Better Mental Health Support, CDC Data Shows

Recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that nearly a third of female high-school students have considered suicide in 2021, a significant increase since 2019. The data showed that suicidal thinking and behavior are more common among teenage girls than boys, and increasing at a faster pace. In 2021, 30% of female high-school students said they had seriously considered suicide during the year leading up to the survey, while about 24% had made a suicide plan, 13% had attempted suicide, and 4% required medical care related to an attempt. Among boys, those percentages were about 14%, 12%, 7%, and 2%, respectively.

The Problem Predates the Pandemic

Depression has become more common among young people over the past decade, and in 2015, after years of increases, the suicide rate among teenage girls hit a 40-year high. Historically, men have died by suicide in greater numbers than women. That’s still true. But the CDC’s latest data show that suicidal thinking and behavior are more common among teenage girls than boys, and increasing at a faster pace.

Disparities Among Teenagers of Different Identities

The CDC’s data also show that suicidal thinking was more common among teenagers who did not identify as heterosexual, or who had sexual partners of the same sex or both sexes. Among girls, those identifying as American Indian or Alaska Native were the most likely to report suicidal ideation overall, but the prevalence of suicidal thinking increased significantly among Black, Hispanic, and white female students from 2019 to 2021.

Developing Tailored Interventions

Understanding why certain teenagers are more likely than others to think about, plan for, and attempt suicide may help researchers design school- or community-based support programs to help prevent future suicide deaths and attempts. Suicide is preventable with the right support—but, the authors write, it’s important to deliver care in a way that recognizes the unique risk factors facing each person.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental-health crisis or contemplating suicide, call or text 988. In emergencies, call 911, or seek care from a local hospital or mental health provider.