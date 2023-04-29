Death – Obituary News : High school student dies after goal post impales eye.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A sophomore from Washington high school has died after being impaled through the eye by a goal post.

Washington High School Student Dies in Tragic Gym Class Accident

A tragic accident during a gym class at Cheney High School in Washington state has resulted in the death of 16-year-old sophomore Brayden Bahme. According to school officials, Bahme was running during the class when he somehow impaled himself through the eye on a section of a goal post on Thursday. He was rushed to a children’s hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bahme’s family is now receiving donations to help pay for his funeral on a GoFundMe page. The page reads, “It’s with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to Brayden. Our entire family appreciates the outreach of support. This GoFundMe will be used to take care of Brayden’s final burial arrangements and immediate needs of the family. All remaining funds will be used for a youth fishing program in honor of Brayden ‘fish pockets’ Bahme.”

Some of Bahme’s teammates returned to the football field after his death to pay tribute to him along with his mother, Heather. In a Facebook post, Bahme’s heartbroken aunt Holly said, “It’s with a heavy heart that we share with our family, friends, and Cheney High School community that Heaven gained an angel last night. My nephew Brayden Bahme passed away from an injury that he sustained at school. As you can imagine, this is a tragic loss and his parents and siblings appreciate your grace in giving them time and space as they mourn. They asked that instead of spreading sadness and anger, we share love and our favorite memories of Bray.”

The school’s response to the tragedy has been criticized by some as cold-hearted. In a message, the school stated, “While it is important to allow all the opportunity to experience grief, it is also important to maintain as normal a routine as possible regarding school activities. There may be a variety of reactions to the unforeseen loss of Brayden, and reactions to loss do not have a timeline.”

The cause of the accident remains unclear, and the community is left mourning the loss of a young life.

