Death – Obituary News : Hilton President Jochem-Jan Sleiffer Passes Away

The president of Hilton, Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, has passed away and his family is grieving his loss.

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, a well-respected and admired President of Hilton, has passed away. His family, as well as his colleagues and the entire hospitality industry, mourn his loss.

Sleiffer was known for his leadership skills and his passion for the hospitality industry. He had a successful career with Hilton, holding various leadership positions throughout the company. He joined Hilton in 1994 and worked his way up the ranks, eventually being appointed as President of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region in 2016. In 2019, he was promoted to President of Hilton’s global portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands.

Under his leadership, Hilton experienced significant growth and success. He was a visionary leader who was dedicated to creating memorable experiences for Hilton’s guests and ensuring the company’s continued success.

In addition to his professional achievements, Sleiffer was also known for his kindness and generosity. He was a beloved friend and colleague to many, and his loss is deeply felt across the Hilton community.

Sleiffer’s family has released a statement expressing their profound sadness and thanking everyone for their support during this difficult time. They have requested privacy as they grieve their loss.

Hilton has also released a statement, expressing their condolences to Sleiffer’s family and honoring his legacy. The company has described Sleiffer as a “true Hilton ambassador” who was “admired and respected by all who knew him.”

The hospitality industry has also expressed its condolences, with many industry leaders sharing their memories of Sleiffer and the impact he had on their lives and careers.

Sleiffer’s passing is a great loss to the hospitality industry and to all those who knew him. However, his legacy will continue to inspire and influence the industry for years to come.

