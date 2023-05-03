Death – Obituary News : Himachal accident results in death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fatal Road Accident in Amb-Unna National Highway

On Wednesday around 3:30 pm, a fast-paced Haryana Roadways bus collided with a tree near Baduhi in Amb-Unna National Highway, located in the district of Unna. As a result of the accident, a wall of a nearby house was also damaged. The driver of the bus died in the accident, while three passengers were injured. The injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment, where a woman was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh due to her critical condition.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. The body of the deceased driver was sent to the Regional Hospital in Unna for postmortem.

Immediate Response by the Locals

Upon hearing the noise of the accident, locals immediately rushed to the scene to rescue the passengers. However, the driver was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. One of the injured passengers, a woman, was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh for further medical attention.

News Source : Himachal Abhi Abhi

Source Link :Accident | Death | Himachal |/