Death – Obituary News : Historian Ranajit Guha passes away at 100

Renowned historian Ranajit Guha has passed away at the age of 100.

Renowned Historian Ranajit Guha Passes Away at 100 in Vienna Woods

On April 29, 2023, the world mourned the loss of one of its most prominent historians, Ranajit Guha, who passed away in Austria’s Vienna Woods. He was 100 years old at the time of his death. Guha lived in Vienna Woods with his wife, Mechthild Guha.

Early Life and Career

Ranajit Guha was born on May 23, 1923, in Siddhakati village, which is now located in Bangladesh. He migrated to the UK in 1959 and became a reader in history at the University of Sussex. Throughout his career, Guha has also taught at the Australian National University.

Subaltern Studies

Guha was known for his vast influence in the Subaltern Studies group, which he founded. He was the editor of several of the group’s early anthologies. Guha spearheaded a tradition of doing subaltern studies in South Asia without considering caste and anti-caste struggles. His approach to subaltern studies has made a significant impact on the field of history.

Guha’s Legacy

Guha has trained many famous scholars, including Dipesh Chakraborty, Partha Chatterjee, and Gayatri Spivak Chakraborty, among others. He was also the author of the classic book, Elementary Aspects of Peasant Insurgency in Colonial India, which is widely considered to be a masterpiece of historical writing.

In conclusion, Ranajit Guha’s contributions to the field of history have left an indelible mark on the world. His approach to subaltern studies has influenced generations of scholars, and his classic book on peasant insurgency in India continues to be widely read and studied today. The world has lost a great historian, but his legacy lives on through his work and the scholars he has trained.