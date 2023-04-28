Death – Obituary News : Hoax Alert: Canadian Actor Saint Von Colucci’s Death Story

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The story about the death of Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci is not true.

The False Story of Saint Von Colucci’s Death

Misinformation in Journalism

Misinformation has become a part and parcel of journalism. While renowned publications like TMZ continue to lure readers with juicy gossip, they also end up posting misinformation, just for the sake of views.

The False Story

A few days ago, TMZ reported a rather shocking story (following the footsteps of Daily Mail) wherein claims were made that a 22-year-old Canadian actor, Saint Von Colucci died after spending over $220,000, on 12 surgeries, just so he could look like BTS heartthrob Jimin. It was reported that he was allegedly receiving a seven-figure salary to play Jimin in an upcoming Korean drama “Pretty Lies”.

However, it turns out that not only the story was fake, but the existence of Saint Von Colucci is also untrue.

Saint Von Colucci Doesn’t Exist!

Daily Mail indeed made readers believe in the existence of someone like Saint Von Colucci. It was falsely reported that Saint underwent the knife 12 times, including jaw implants, a facelift, lip reduction, an eyebrow lift, and a nose job.

Not only this, it came out that Saint Von’s publicist mentioned that he developed an infection from previous jaw implants, and therefore underwent another surgery to remove time. He died as a result of complications. The publicist revealed that Saint was aware of the risks involved but still wanted to reshape his square jawline and chin so he could look like Jimin.

Saint Von’s Character Is A Well-Described Mockery

The actor was described as someone who went to South Korea in 2019 to make a name in the music industry but remained insecure about his face and appearance. He wasn’t getting the roles because he felt“felt very discriminated against his Western looks.” Well, the well-knit lie surely serves as a free script for South Korean directors because Hollywood ain’t buying it.