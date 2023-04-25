Death – Obituary News : Hockey Coach Andrew Bartlett’s Death: Details on Age and Funeral!

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Andrew Bartlett: Remembering a Beloved Hockey Referee and Social Advocate

Early Life and Hockey Career

Andrew Bartlett was born on August 4, 1964, in Brisbane, Australia. He came from a Greek immigrant family, with his great-great-grandfather being the first Greek settler in the country. Throughout his life, Bartlett was devoted to the sport of hockey, and he was recognized multiple times for his dedication and passion. In 2018, Hockey Northwestern Ontario awarded him the Most Deserving Official Award, and he received the inaugural SIJHL Most Dedicated Official Award shortly before his passing.

Political Career

Aside from his career in hockey, Bartlett was also a former Senator for the state of Queensland, Australia. He was actively involved in social campaigns and was an advocate for social justice and equality. While he was defeated in the 2007 election, he remained a respected figure in the community and continued to make a positive impact.

Bartlett’s Cancer Diagnosis and Advocacy Efforts

In 2016, Bartlett was diagnosed with colon cancer, and he underwent treatment for the disease. Despite his illness, he remained committed to his community and continued to serve as a referee for hockey games. He also used his position to raise awareness about colon cancer and to encourage people to get screened regularly. Bartlett’s advocacy efforts helped to raise awareness about the disease and to inspire others to take action.

The Legacy of Andrew Bartlett

Unfortunately, on 27th October, 2021, Andrew Bartlett passed away after a long battle with cancer. His passing was a significant loss to the hockey community, and many took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the beloved referee. Bartlett’s legacy will live on through the countless players and officials he inspired throughout his lifetime. He is survived by his wife Carolyn and their two children, Liam and Georgina.

Respecting the Privacy of the Bartlett Family

While there has been speculation about the cause of Bartlett’s death on social media, it is essential to respect the privacy of his family during this difficult time. No official cause has been released, and it is not appropriate to guess without confirmation. Bartlett’s family deserves time to grieve and honor their loved one without unnecessary scrutiny.

Conclusion

Andrew Bartlett was a beloved member of the hockey community and a passionate advocate for social justice. His life and legacy will be remembered for years to come, and his advocacy efforts will undoubtedly continue to inspire others to take action. As the hockey community mourns his loss, we remember the life and contributions of a truly remarkable individual.