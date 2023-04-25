Death – Obituary News : Hockey Referee’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Hockey Referee Andrew Bartlett

The Life and Legacy of Andrew Bartlett

Andrew Bartlett was a celebrated hockey referee and coach from Ontario. Bartlett received numerous awards throughout his career, including the inaugural SIJHL award, the most dedicated official award, and the HNO’s most deserving award in 2018. Known for his professionalism and work ethic on the ice, Andrew Bartlett’s legacy as a great person, coach, and referee will be remembered for years to come.

Andrew Bartlett’s Death and Obituary

Andrew Bartlett passed away on April 25th after a long battle with cancer. His death has saddened the hockey community, and tributes have poured in from fans, students, and colleagues alike. Hockey Northwestern Ontario confirmed the news of his passing and shared their condolences on social media platforms.

Andrew Bartlett’s Battle with Cancer

Andrew Bartlett was diagnosed with colon cancer and fought the disease for many years. Despite his health struggles, Andrew never gave up and remained a source of inspiration for many throughout his life. His passing is a significant loss to the hockey community and serves as a reminder of the importance of early detection and prevention.

Andrew Bartlett’s Net Worth and Career

Following his successful coaching career, Andrew Bartlett’s net worth was estimated to be over $1 million at the time of his death. However, his family has not disclosed any details about his earnings, and Andrew himself never flaunted his wealth. Andrew Bartlett’s success was defined by his dedication to his craft and his love of the game, which made him a beloved figure in the hockey community.

Andrew Bartlett will be sorely missed but will be remembered through his legacy as a coach, referee, and person. His contributions to the sport of hockey and his unwavering dedication to the game will never be forgotten.