Death – Obituary News : “Hold on: 60-second delay”

The Life and Legacy of Derek Alexander

The community is mourning the loss of Derek Alexander, the beloved owner of Nena Me Ama in Atlanta, GA. Alexander passed away on April 26, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, activism, and entrepreneurship.

A Trailblazer in the Latinx Community

Alexander, who was of Puerto Rican descent, was a trailblazer in the Latinx community. He opened Nena Me Ama, a boutique specializing in handmade jewelry and clothing from Latin America, in 2008. Alexander’s vision was to create a space where Latinx artists and designers could showcase their work and connect with the community.

Committed to Social Justice

Outside of his business, Alexander was also committed to social justice. He was a leading voice in the fight for immigration reform and an advocate for the rights of undocumented immigrants. He also supported local organizations working to address issues such as domestic violence and homelessness.

Remembering Derek Alexander

The outpouring of love and support following Alexander’s passing is a testament to the impact he had on his community. Friends, customers, and fellow activists have shared stories of Alexander’s kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to social justice.

As one customer wrote in a tribute to Alexander on social media: “You were more than a business owner. You were a community leader, advocate, and friend. Your spirit and legacy will live on.”

Celebrating Alexander’s Legacy

The legacy of Derek Alexander will continue to inspire and uplift the Latinx community in Atlanta and beyond. Nena Me Ama will remain a reminder of his vision and his commitment to celebrating Latinx culture and supporting Latinx artists.

As we mourn the loss of this trailblazing entrepreneur and activist, we also celebrate his life and his legacy. Derek Alexander will not be forgotten.