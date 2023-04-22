Death – Obituary News : Hold on, wait a sec…

Hold on for a second…
and formatting:
Community Mourns the Loss of Coleman Tennyson
The community is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Coleman Tennyson from Franklin, Indiana.
Tennyson passed away on April 15, 2023, leaving behind his family and friends who are devastated by the news.
He was known for his kind heart and willingness to help others, always putting their needs before his own.
Friends of Tennyson have set up a GoFundMe page to help his family with funeral expenses and to honor his memory.
The Impact on the Community
Since hearing about Tennyson’s death, the community has come together to show support for his family and loved ones.
Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Tennyson.
Local businesses have also rallied together to raise funds for the GoFundMe page and to organize a candlelight vigil in his honor.
A Life Taken Too Soon
At only 23 years old, Tennyson’s death has left many questioning why such a young and kind-hearted individual was taken from this world so soon.
Those who knew him best agree that his legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives he touched.
His family and friends will remember him for his infectious smile, his unwavering positivity, and his genuine compassion for others.
Honoring Coleman Tennyson
As the community continues to mourn the loss of Tennyson, plans are underway to honor his memory.
The candlelight vigil organized by local businesses will take place on Saturday, April 22, at the Franklin High School football field.
Attendees are encouraged to bring candles and wear blue, Tennyson’s favorite color.
Those who cannot attend are encouraged to participate by posting a photo on social media with the hashtag #RememberingColemanTennyson.