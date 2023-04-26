Death – Obituary News : Holland Michigan Mourns Death of Anthony Thayer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Thayer, a resident of Holland, Michigan. Anthony was a loving father, husband, and friend to many. He passed away on August 25th, 2021, at the age of 58.

Anthony was born on May 12th, 1963, in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up in the city and later moved to Holland to pursue work opportunities. He had a successful career, working as a mechanic for over 30 years. Anthony had a great passion for cars and was known for his ability to fix any problem that came his way.

Besides his professional career, Anthony had a great passion for his family. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Sarah, for over 25 years. Together, they raised two wonderful children who were the center of their world. Anthony shared a special bond with his kids and was always there to offer his support and guidance, no matter what.

The loss of Anthony has left a deep void within his family and friends, who are heartbroken by his passing. His wife, children, and close relatives are devastated, and are struggling to come to terms with this tragic loss. Those who knew him best describe Anthony as a kind, compassionate, and loving person, who always put the needs of others before his own. His generosity and positive spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Despite the sorrow and pain caused by the loss of Anthony, his family and friends take great comfort in the joy and happiness he brought to their lives. He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, his love for cars and music, and his unwavering love for his family.

In conclusion, the passing of Anthony Thayer has left a significant void in the lives of those who knew him best. While his passing is a tragic loss, his memory and spirit will live on through those who knew and loved him. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life, and cherish the time we had with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, and may they find peace and comfort in the memories of a life well-lived.