Death – Obituary News : Homeless man dies in subway: Ruled homicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jordan Neely, a well-known Michael Jackson impersonator in New York City, died after being restrained by fellow passengers on a subway train. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Neely began shouting and pacing on an F train in Manhattan. At least three individuals, including a US Marine veteran, restrained him, with one putting him in a chokehold for several minutes until Neely lost consciousness. Although the medical examiner classified Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold, any determination of criminal culpability will be left to the legal system. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating the incident. Neely’s death has evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials, with some describing the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness and others defending the Marine veteran’s actions. The incident highlights the challenges of homelessness and mental illness in New York City’s streets and subways.

The incident has sparked protests from a group of individuals who gathered at the station where Neely died, calling for an arrest. The video of the altercation recorded by a freelance journalist, Juan Alberto Vazquez, shows Neely already on the subway car’s floor, with a man holding him in a headlock position and two other individuals pinning his arms. Neely tries to break free but eventually goes limp. The incident has raised questions about the city’s response to the mental health crisis and why the Marine veteran has not faced criminal charges.

Dave Giffen, the executive director at Coalition for the Homeless, criticized city and state officials for an inadequate response to the mental health crisis and questioned why the Marine veteran was not facing criminal charges. Several Democratic elected officials described the incident as a low point for the city. A spokesperson for the mayor noted that there is a lot they do not know about the incident and declined to comment directly on Neely’s death, but touted the administration’s investment in mental health initiatives.

Tribute videos posted online show a loyal fanbase who enjoyed crossing paths with Neely on their daily commutes. Some grew concerned when he went missing early last year, according to YouTube comments. Jason Williams, an actor, recalled encountering Neely when he first moved to the city in 2007 and described him as a great performer. The Reverand Al Sharpton demanded that Neely’s death be investigated as a potential case of manslaughter and warned against vigilantism.

Neely’s death is also a tragedy for his family. His father, Andre Zachery, told the New York Daily News that he had not seen his son in four years. Neely’s mother, Christie Neely, was strangled in New Jersey in 2007, and her body was found in a suitcase along a roadway. Neely was 14 when she died and testified against his mother’s boyfriend at his murder trial.

The incident underscores the need for more resources to address mental illness and homelessness in New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams pledged to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system. However, more needs to be done to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

News Source : NZ Herald

Source Link :Chokehold death: Homicide ruling after homeless man Jordan Neely died on New York subway/