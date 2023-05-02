Death – Obituary News : Honoring Karim Abou Najm: UC Davis student’s father killed in stabbing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UC Davis Student Karim Abou Najm Killed in Stabbing Incident at Sycamore Park

On Saturday night, a stabbing incident took place at Sycamore Park in Davis, California, resulting in the death of a UC Davis student. Initially, the victim’s identity was unknown, but the Davis officials have now revealed that the victim was 20-year-old Karim Abou Najm, a computer science student who was about to graduate in six weeks.

Karim Abou Najm’s father, Majdi Abou Najm, spoke to the media after the incident and expressed his shock and devastation. He said that his son was full of ambition and pride for his Lebanese roots. The family had moved to the United States in 2018, hoping for a safer life. Karim Abou Najm had attended Davis High School in 2018 and 2019 before enrolling at UC Davis.

The incident occurred when Karim Abou Najm was returning home from an undergraduate awards ceremony. According to reports, he was found with multiple stab wounds in Sycamore Park and was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive behind the stabbing is still unclear, and the police are investigating the case.

The community of Davis has been shaken by this tragic incident, especially since it came just days after another stabbing incident that took place in the same city. Jenni Biggs, a resident of Davis, expressed her concern over the recent homicides in the city. She stated that both victims were found with multiple stab wounds in parks and urged the authorities to take action to ensure the safety of the residents.

The news of Karim Abou Najm’s death has left the UC Davis community in shock. He had a bright future ahead of him, with two job offers already lined up for after graduation. The university has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of Karim Abou Najm and has offered support to anyone affected by the incident.

The investigation into the stabbing incident is ongoing, and the authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. As the community mourns the loss of Karim Abou Najm, they are also calling for justice to be served and for measures to be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

