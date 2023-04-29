Death – Obituary News : Horslips Guitarist Johnny Fean Dies at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 71, Johnny Fean, the guitarist of Horslips passed away. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Sad News: Irish Musician Johnny Fean Passes Away at 71

Irish folk rock band Horslips’ guitarist and singer Johnny Fean passed away on April 28, 2023, at the age of 71. The news of his passing was confirmed by Horslips on Facebook, leaving his fans and loved ones in shock and grief.

A Talented Musician

Johnny Fean was born on November 17, 1951, in Limerick, Ireland. He grew up in Shannon, County Clare, and the city of Limerick, where he quickly learned to play the harmonica, guitar, banjo, and mandolin. As a teenager, he participated in sessions in County Clare and Limerick, developing his love for music and honing his skills.

Fean was a very talented musician who achieved a great deal of respect due to his exceptional work. He was a member of the legendary Irish folk rock band Horslips and contributed to their success with his unique style of playing. As his listening choices developed from rock to blues, Fean incorporated them into his playing style, creating a sound that was uniquely his own.

Cause of Death

The cause of Johnny Fean’s death has not been disclosed. However, his passing has left a huge void in the music industry, and his fans and loved ones are mourning his loss.

Tributes Pour in for Johnny Fean

Since the news of his passing circulated on social media, countless reactions have hit the headlines. Fans and celebrities alike have been expressing their deep condolences and paying tribute to Fean’s talent and contributions to the music industry.

May Johnny Fean’s Soul Rest in Peace

Johnny Fean will always be remembered as a talented musician who made a significant contribution to the Irish music scene. His legacy will live on through his music, and he will be deeply missed by his fans and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.

Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates on this sad news.