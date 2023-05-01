Death – Obituary News : Houma, Louisiana: Raequel DuBois and Trevor Degruise Identified as Murder Victims

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Raequel Hebert DuBois and Trevor Degruise have been identified as the victims of a murder in Houma, Louisiana. This information is brought to you by TOP INFO GUIDE.

The community of Houma, Louisiana, is in shock after the tragic deaths of Raequel Hebert DuBois and Trevor Degruise. The two individuals were identified as the victims found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in a residence on St. Peter Street. The Houma Police Department is currently investigating this double homicide.

The incident took place on a Sunday morning, just before noon, when the police received a call. Upon arrival at the scene, the officers discovered the lifeless bodies of a male and a female. Both victims were adults. The police are still gathering evidence and conducting interviews to determine the exact circumstances that led to the deaths.

At this point in the inquiry, detectives believe that the case involves a murder-suicide. Travis Theriot, the police chief, has declined to make any further comments regarding the case. The community is waiting for more information as they mourn the loss of two of their own.

The news of this tragedy has sent shockwaves across the state of Louisiana. Friends and family members of the victims are devastated by their sudden passing. The community is coming together to support one another during this difficult time.

As the investigation continues, the Houma Police Department is urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. The authorities are determined to find out what happened and to bring justice to the victims and their families.

In conclusion, the deaths of Raequel Hebert DuBois and Trevor Degruise have left a void in the hearts of the people of Houma. The community is in mourning, and the investigation is ongoing. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims and hope that justice will be served.