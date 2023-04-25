Death – Obituary News : “How did Harry Belafonte die?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of Harry Belafonte, the actor and singer?

Harry Belafonte, the Civil Rights and Entertainment Icon, Dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, the legendary actor, singer, activist, and humanitarian, has passed away at the age of 96 due to congestive heart failure in his New York home on Tuesday. Belafonte is survived by his wife Pamela, who was with him during his final moments.

Belafonte was a groundbreaking performer who, with his handsome face and silky-husky voice, became one of the first Black performers to gain a wide following in the film industry and to sell a million records as a singer. Most famously known for his signature hit, “Banana Boat Song (Day-O),” his talent was undeniable. However, his greatest legacy lies in the work he did as an activist.

Belafonte’s close relationship with the civil rights movement began in the 1950s when he used his platform to support the cause. He worked closely with his friend and generational peer, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and often intervened on his behalf with politicians and fellow entertainers. Belafonte’s commitment and time to the civil rights movement were unparalleled, and he served as a meeting point among Hollywood, Washington, and the civil rights movement.

Belafonte not only participated in protest marches and benefit concerts but also helped organize and raise support for them. He risked his life and livelihood to fight for equality and inspired younger Black celebrities. He mentored Usher, Common, Danny Glover, and many others and set high standards for them. However, he was also not afraid to scold Jay Z and Beyonce for failing to meet their “social responsibilities.”

In Spike Lee’s 2018 film “BlacKkKlansman,” Belafonte played the role of an elder statesman schooling young activists about the country’s past. He stood as the model and epitome of the celebrity activist and will always be remembered for his contributions to the movement.

Belafonte’s passing is a great loss not only to the entertainment industry but also to the civil rights movement. His commitment, dedication, and activism will continue to inspire generations to come. Harry Belafonte will always be remembered as a pioneer, humanitarian, and a conscience of the world.