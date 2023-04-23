Death – Obituary News : Husband fatally stabs doctor over night at friend’s house

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Husband killed wife with a knife for staying at a friend’s house.

Doctor found stabbed to death, husband accused of murder

Dr Gwendoline Amsrala, a 28 year old resident doctor from Las Vegas, US, was found with multiple stab wounds to her arms, abdomen, and throat. Her husband, Shiva Gummi, has been accused of murdering her after she had stayed at a friend’s house following a night out. The police have reported that Gummi confessed to the crime and also had stab wounds from attempting to kill himself.

When Gummi called the emergency services, he told the 911 dispatchers that his wife was dead and that he wanted to die himself. Dr Amsrala’s colleague, Dr Tammy Flores, who studied with her, is glad that she was with loved ones during her final days.

A tragic loss for the medical community

Dr Amsrala was well-known and respected in the medical community, and her colleagues are grieving her loss. Dr Omar Sanyurah, who worked with Dr Amsrala, has remembered her as a competent provider and a supportive colleague.

Dr Flores hopes that justice will be served to the person who took Dr Amsrala from them in such a violent and tragic way. She takes comfort in the fact that the doctor was surrounded by her friends and colleagues in the final hours of her life, celebrating the end of her first year of residency training.

A call for justice

The loss of Dr Amsrala has highlighted the issue of domestic violence and the need for justice. This tragic event has emphasized the importance of recognizing and preventing violence against women. Dr Amsrala’s colleagues have called for justice to be served, and for this devastating scenario to never be repeated.

Dr Amsrala’s untimely death is a reminder of the importance of treating each other with respect and kindness. Her colleagues mourn her loss and remember her as a dedicated and caring medical professional.

Remembrance of Dr Amsrala

The world has lost a gifted and promising doctor, whose life was taken far too soon. Dr Amsrala will be deeply missed not only by her colleagues and loved ones, but also by the many patients whose lives she touched. Her legacy will live on, and her contributions to the medical field will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Dr Gwendoline Amsrala.