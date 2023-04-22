Death – Obituary News : Husband Hires Four to “Replace” Deceased Friend

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After the passing of his wife, the husband hired four individuals to fill the void she left behind.

Woman’s Viral TikTok Video Highlights Appreciation for Stay-at-Home Moms

In a viral TikTok video, Allison Roozen shared her newfound appreciation for stay-at-home moms and the work they do. Roozen shared a heartbreaking personal story, detailing how after her best friend died, her husband hired four people to “replace” her. The video has struck a chord with many, as it highlights the often-overlooked work that moms do to keep their families running smoothly.

A Heartbreaking Loss

“My best friend, my best mom friend, died in 2020, which sucked,” Roozen begins the video which now has 400k views and over 765 comments. “We had been pregnant together, had our babies together. She was like, that friend,” she continues, before expressing that she couldn’t stop thinking about what she witnessed next.

More Than Just Emotional Loss

Roozen’s friend was a stay-at-home mom, and so, aside from the emotional loss, their family faced the obvious practical challenges that come with losing a mom. “I can’t stop thinking, now she’s gone, the number of people that have been hired to replace her,” Roozen says. “Now, with her gone, her husband has hired a landscape crew, a house cleaner, two babysitters and enlists the help of neighbors and grandparents, along with having a girlfriend who does the emotional labor,” she said. “Now they have a village, but before they had a mom who was doing all of that,” she concludes, reiterating in the caption, “Mom life is too much for just one person.”

The Importance of Life Insurance for Stay-at-Home Moms

The realization of just how much her friend and moms do was a stark wake-up call for Roozen and a poignant reminder of the immense value that stay-at-home moms bring to their families. Hundreds commented on the post, with many noting how vital it is for stay-at-home moms to have large life insurance policies for this sort of situation. “Reminder to all moms: you need a very robust life insurance policy,” one TikToker urged. Another said, “This is why my husband has life insurance for me. To be able to hire people to do the work if I die.”

Acknowledging the Unpaid Labor of Moms

Roozen’s video highlights the often-overlooked work that mothers do, whether inside or outside the home. Many commenters noted the significance of acknowledging and compensating for the unpaid labor of moms. As one commenter stated, “The sad part is if it was the other way around the mom would hire no help and would figure it out alone.” Moms are often expected to juggle everything and never drop a ball, and it isn’t fair. Roozen’s video is a poignant reminder of the immense value that moms bring to their families, and the importance of acknowledging and compensating them for their work.