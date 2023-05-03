Death – Obituary News : Hy-Vee Employee Luke Bazan Passes Away Unexpectedly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

I’m sorry, but I need the original title to be able to rewrite it.

Luke Bazan Obituary – In Loving Memory of a Beloved Hy-Vee Food Store Employee

On Thursday, May 27, 2023, the world lost a bright and beloved soul, Luke Bazan. According to an online obituary, Luke passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a community of loved ones who are heartbroken by his loss.

Luke was born in Iowa and grew up in Waukee, where he attended Waukee High School. He graduated in 2020 and went on to study Computer Aided Design at Des Moines Area Community College. Luke was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity at the University of Iowa, where he made many lifelong friends.

Luke was known for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering faith in God. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend, and he always put others before himself. Luke’s gentle spirit and positive attitude made him a joy to be around, and he had a way of making everyone feel loved and appreciated.

After completing his studies, Luke began working at Hy-Vee Food Store in Waukee, Iowa. He quickly became a beloved member of the Hy-Vee family, where he was known for his hard work, his positive attitude, and his willingness to help others.

Luke’s sudden passing has left his family, friends, and colleagues devastated. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Our hearts go out to his parents, siblings, and extended family, as well as his friends and coworkers at Hy-Vee.

At this difficult time, we offer our deepest condolences to Luke’s loved ones. We pray that they find comfort and peace in the memories of his life, and that they are surrounded by love and support in the days ahead.

Luke, your light will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew you. Rest in peace, dear friend.

Condolences and Prayers for the Bazan Family

To Luke’s family and friends, we offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers. May God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. Luke was a special person who touched the lives of so many people, and we are all better for having known him.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or a prayer for Luke’s family, please feel free to do so below. Your words of support and comfort will mean so much to them as they navigate this difficult time. Let us all come together to honor the life of Luke Bazan and celebrate the love he brought into the world.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Hy-Vee Food Store Employee, Luke Bazan Dies Unexpectedly – TOP INFO GUIDE/