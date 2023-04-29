Death – Obituary News : Hyderabad woman dies in Chardham Yatra rock hit

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A woman from Hyderabad lost her life during the Char Dham Yatra after being hit by a rock, which took away her breath.

Hyderabad Woman Dies in Chardham Yatra: A tragic incident occurred during the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand, where a large number of devotees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh visit every year. The devotees face challenging conditions every day due to the environmental factors, making it a battle. Unfortunately, a woman from Hyderabad named T. Saroj (46) who was on the pilgrimage with her husband Venkat Ramana, passed away during the journey. The couple had traveled to Alkapuri in Kothapet, Hyderabad, to embark on the holy journey. They visited Yamunotri Dham on Friday and stayed at a hotel in Kharaodi.

Saroj had a sudden cardiac arrest in her sleep, and her husband found her unconscious. By the time they rushed her to a nearby hospital, she had already passed away. The local authorities helped the family transport the body to the Barkot Community Health Center for post-mortem. The incident has left the family heartbroken, and the local authorities have offered their condolences.

Chardham Yatra: A Holy Pilgrimage

The Chardham Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in India, where devotees visit four Hindu shrines – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The pilgrimage is believed to wash away sins and provide salvation to the devotees. Devotees from across the country and even from abroad participate in this holy journey every year.

However, the journey is not easy, and devotees have to face tough conditions due to harsh weather, high altitude, and poor infrastructure. The authorities have been constantly reminding the pilgrims to take necessary precautions and follow safety guidelines.

In the past, the pilgrimage has witnessed unfortunate incidents due to weather conditions, landslides, and accidents. The authorities have been taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees.

Conclusion

The Chardham Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage that attracts devotees from all over the country. It is a challenging journey that requires endurance, strength, and faith. The incident that occurred during the journey is unfortunate, and we offer our condolences to the family. The authorities must take necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees participating in the pilgrimage.