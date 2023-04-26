Death – Obituary News : Iconic Punjab politician Prakash Singh Badal passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Death of Prakash Singh Badal: Top leader of Punjab politics, recorded in the history books, see images of his political journey

Introduction

Prakash Singh Badal, the former Chief Minister of Punjab is often referred to as the ‘father’ of Punjab politics. With his long and influential career in the state politics, Badal has made a significant contribution to the growth and development of Punjab.

Early Life and Education

Prakash Singh Badal was born on December 8, 1927, in the village of Abul Khurana in the district of Bathinda, Punjab. He completed his schooling from Punjab University, Chandigarh.

Political Career

Badal’s political career started in the early 1950s. He was elected as a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1957. In 1970, he became the youngest Chief Minister of Punjab at the age of 43. He went on to serve as the Chief Minister for five more terms, from 1970 to 1971, from 1977 to 1980, from 1997 to 2002, from 2007 to 2012, and from 2012 to 2017.

Contribution to Punjab

During his tenure as the Chief Minister, Badal played a significant role in the development of Punjab. He worked towards improving the infrastructure and agriculture of the state. He introduced various schemes for the welfare of the farmers and the underprivileged sections of the society. He also played a crucial role in the resolution of the Punjab terrorism issue during the 1980s and 1990s.

Recognition and Awards

Badal has been recognized for his contribution to the growth and development of Punjab. He has been honored with several awards and accolades, including the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India, in 2015.

Conclusion

Prakash Singh Badal, with his long and influential career in Punjab politics, has left a lasting impression on the state. He will always be remembered as a leader who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Punjab. His contribution to the growth and development of the state will always be cherished and celebrated.