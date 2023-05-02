Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

As an AI language model, I do not have access to the original title mentioned in the prompt. Please provide me with the original title to rewrite it.

Kevin Poole Jr. Identified as Missing Boy Found Dead in Mississippi River

The body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr. was found in the Mississippi River early on Monday near Bywater, according to family members. Poole was one of three children who drowned on April 23 close to Algiers. After a nine-day search, Poole’s body was located close to Crescent Park. The New Orleans Police Department and the Coast Guard attempted to remove the remains from the river jointly while enclosing a section of the park in yellow caution tape.

A Tragic Accident During a Native Plant Academy Lesson

Kevin Poole Jr. was participating in a Native Plant Academy lesson at the LSU River Sciences in Baton Rouge in April 2022 when the tragic accident occurred. The children had been gone for a week and a half, ever since Brandy Wilson, 14, slipped and fell into the river. While trying to save her, her sister Ally Berry-Wilson, 8, and her boyfriend Poole, 15, ended up sinking along with her.

Remembering Kevin Poole Jr.

Poole was a quiet young guy who played football, studied native plants, and hoped to pursue a career in environmental conservation or coastal management, according to Angela Chalk, who directed the Native Plant Academy that Poole attended. Family members gathered for a vigil on the levee where they prayed together, watched silently from shaded awnings, raised framed pictures of the children, and released balloons.

The Search Efforts

Members of the Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Charles parish sheriff’s departments, as well as the St. Charles Parish dive team, Cajun Navy, and other volunteer organizations, used underwater sonar and K9 units to locate the three children. The search spanned 93 miles of the Mississippi River.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Kevin Poole Jr. has left his family and community in mourning. His love for nature and his desire to pursue a career in environmental conservation or coastal management serve as a testament to his character. The efforts of law enforcement agencies and volunteer organizations to locate the children demonstrate the strong sense of community and support that exists in the region. May Kevin Poole Jr. and the other two children who lost their lives rest in peace.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :15-Year-Old Teenager, Kevin Poole Jr Identified as Missing Boy Body Pulled From Mississippi River – TOP INFO GUIDE/