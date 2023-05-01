Death – Obituary News : Identity & Death of Alien Witness – What We Know

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Exploring the Allegation of Marco Eli Chereze’s Death by Alien

Introduction

The possibility of extraterrestrial existence has been a point of intrigue, debate, and mockery for decades. James Fox’s original documentary ‘Moment of Contact‘ (2022) explores some of the most convincing evidence of extraterrestrial existence yet, including the allegation that Marco Eli Chereze died upon being scratched by an alien in 1996.

Who Was Marco Chereze?

Marco Chereze was a 23-year-old military official from southeastern Brazil who held the reputable position of Corporal within the Army Police’s Secret Service. He was an integral part of all national operations and was heavily involved in the entire series of events following the alleged January 13, 1996, UFO crash nearly six miles away from the esteemed town of Varginha.

The Alleged Encounter

On January 20, 1996, Marco Chereze and his supervisor Eric Lopes were cruising down a road looking for anything strange during the core evening hours. The documentary clarifies that both government officials immediately jumped into action to seize their target, but Marco reached the creature first. He grabbed it without wearing safety equipment of any kind before shoving it into the back of their car. The duo then took the “alien” to a healthcare center, where it ostensibly soon passed away despite the fact an entire wing of the institution had quickly been isolated to keep matters contained.

How Did Marco Chereze Die?

According to A.J. Gevaerd, the Editor of Brazilian UFO Magazine, Marco developed an infection that wouldn’t go away after capturing the creature. For two or three weeks, it was getting worse, and his immunity system shut down. Marco underwent minor surgery to remove a small abscess shortly after the strange being’s arrest, which had seemingly stemmed from a physical slash the Corporal had received from the latter during their intense struggle at the time of the January 20 detainment. Marco subsequently caught a high fever and began complaining of severe pain in different parts of his body, resulting in his hospitalization into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He passed away from an infectious process (sepsis) mere hours later – though the cause of this infection has never been clear.

Conclusion

The Varginha incident remains shrouded in mystery, and Marco’s death has been a point of intrigue, debate, and skepticism for years. While the cause of his infection remains unclear, his alleged encounter with an extraterrestrial being remains one of the most compelling pieces of evidence for the existence of life beyond Earth.