Death – Obituary News : Identity of Man Discovered in Heritage Park Remains a Mystery

A man discovered in Heritage Park has been identified, but the cause of his death remains unknown.

Minnesota Man Found Dead in Heritage Park After Police Chase

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has ruled out drowning, hypothermia, and physical trauma as possible causes of death for 39-year-old David Eugene Salinas, whose body was found in St. Cloud’s Heritage Park early Tuesday. Salinas was wanted for multiple felony warrants and had fled from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Police officers from the St. Cloud Police Department attempted to arrest Salinas on Monday afternoon after receiving a call about a man possibly doing drugs in a vehicle parked in the 200 block of 33rd Avenue South. When Salinas ran away, officers deployed a Taser, but only one prong attached to his pants pocket. Salinas managed to evade the officers by hopping a fence and disappearing into the woods on the southern end of Heritage Park.

The police then set up a perimeter and used a drone to try to locate Salinas but were unsuccessful. The search was called off at around 5:30 PM on Monday. However, a person walking on a nearby trail found Salinas’ body just before 8:00 AM on Tuesday.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy on Salinas, ruling out drowning, hypothermia, and physical trauma as the cause of death. A toxicology report is still pending. The BCA is reviewing video footage of the Monday arrest attempt to determine the circumstances leading up to Salinas’ death.

The death of David Eugene Salinas has raised questions about police tactics and the use of force. The deployment of a Taser on Salinas, who was unarmed and running away, has been criticized by some as excessive force. Others argue that Salinas’ death could have been prevented if police officers had been better trained in de-escalation techniques.

The St. Cloud Police Department has not commented on the incident, citing an ongoing investigation. However, the department has expressed condolences to Salinas’ family and friends. In a statement, the department said, “We understand that this is a difficult time for the family and friends of Mr. Salinas, and we offer our deepest sympathies. We will continue to work with the BCA to determine the cause of death and to ensure that justice is served.”