Death – Obituary News : IIT Madras Student Found Dead, Left Note

Friends were told by an IIT Madras student found dead that “no one had time for me.” An undated note was found during the investigation.

Fourth Alleged Suicide at IIT Madras Reported: Second-year Student Found Dead in Hostel Room

A second-year Chemical Engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was recently found dead in his hostel room in what is suspected to be the fourth alleged suicide on campus this year. The 20-year-old student from Maharashtra was discovered by friends who had grown concerned when he failed to respond to knocks on his door. The Kotturpuram police station were immediately informed by the warden, and upon breaking open the door, found his body.

Investigations into the incident have been launched, while NDTV reports suggest that the student had previously expressed feelings of isolation and neglect, with statements that “no one has time” for him and “all are busy” being commonly voiced.

As investigations continue, IIT Madras has released a statement confirming that the cause of the student’s death is currently unknown, while reaffirming the institute’s commitment to pro-active measures designed to help students manage stress and mental health problems.

Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of alleged suicide at IIT Madras, with three other cases having occurred this year alone. A PhD research scholar in the institute’s Mechanical Department was found dead in his home on April 2nd, while a third-year BTech student in the electrical engineering department died by suicide just over a month earlier. In February, a research scholar from Maharashtra was also found dead on campus.

With concerns continuing to mount following the recent incident, helplines have been established for anyone suffering from stress or other mental health concerns. Provided by organizations such as Sneha in Chennai and Roshni in Hyderabad, they offer key support and assistance for those struggling with these issues.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)