Death – Obituary News : Illegal Florida Inmate Dies After Fatal Crash

An inmate from Florida who was in the US illegally has passed away several days after reportedly causing a deadly drunk-driving accident.

A deadly head-on collision in Florida has resulted in the death of a 23-year-old unidentified Hispanic man from the Davenport area. Doroteo Martinez-Castro, a 43-year-old residing in Haines City, who had been deported back to Mexico twice, was arrested and jailed in connection with the crash. Martinez-Castro died a couple of days later in Advent Health Sebring Hospital, where he was taken to be treated for an ankle injury before being booked into Polk County Jail. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death.

Martinez-Castro was charged with DUI manslaughter and causing death while driving with a suspended/revoked license. He was also ticketed for driving on the wrong side of the road. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Martinez-Castro admitted to drinking a few beers and Crown Royal whisky shortly before causing the crash. Blood samples were drawn during his initial hospital visit, which were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for additional testing. Judd said the official toxicology reports are pending, but the office suspects he was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Multiple cans of Modelo beer were found in his car.

Martinez-Castro’s criminal history includes four prior traffic-related misdemeanor arrests. He did not have a driver’s license, and his learner’s permit had been suspended in 2019. He was held in the medical dorm of Polk County Jail, monitored by medical staff and checked on by deputies every 15 minutes. When his food tray was delivered on Monday morning, deputies noticed he was unresponsive in his wheelchair. CPR was started before transporting him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The initial autopsy conducted by the Polk County Medical Examiner showed that Martinez-Castro died from internal injuries sustained during the crash.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it is standard policy for four separate, independent investigations to take place. They will complete a death investigation and an administrative investigation, while the medical examiner will conduct the autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death. All findings will then be forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for investigation and review.

“He managed to kill himself and someone else,” Judd said in a press conference, “had he been in Mexico where he should have been, he would have been alive and well, as with the person who was killed.”