Death – Obituary News : Improper mourning of mother’s death for years

I didn’t properly grieve the passing of my mother for many years.

Lemar Reveals Struggle with Grief and Tinnitus

British singer-songwriter Lemar has spoken out about the difficulties he faced after the death of his mother from cancer in 2003. On the Help Musicians podcast I Never Thought it Would Happen, the artist, whose real name is Lemar Obika, explained how he waited “four or five years” before properly mourning his loss. He attributed the delay to his desire to honour his mother’s memory, saying she had urged him to “put [his] head down and make it work”. However, he was eventually forced to confront his feelings.

Lemar, who found fame on the BBC’s Fame Academy in 2002, also discussed his experience of tinnitus, caused by exposure to loud music. He noted that several years ago he woke in the night to find a “constant ringing” in his ears. His wife initially heard nothing but testing revealed the condition, which he has managed to cope with despite the distress it can cause.

The singer also spoke about his upbringing as the child of Nigerian parents who highly valued educational achievement. Despite expectations that he would study pharmacy, he eventually followed his music dreams and eventually gained fame via Fame Academy. Though he initially struggled financially, he refused to be daunted by the odds of success in music, believing that his youthful confidence had been key.