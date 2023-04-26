Death – Obituary News : Indian Actor’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Indian actor has deceased.

RIP: Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passes Away

Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya tragically passed away on Wednesday while seeking treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. He was a well-known actor for his work in Malayalam films and made an appearance in the French movie Flammens of Paradise. His roles were primarily comic and his distinctive use of the Mappila dialect and mannerisms established his presence in the field.

Mamukkoya’s Health Before Death

Mamukkoya collapsed on Monday, April 24th, while participating in a football competition in the Kalikavu neighborhood. He was then taken to the hospital for additional care as his health status remained unchanged. The Trauma Care volunteers provided him with first assistance after he passed out and he was then brought to a medical facility in Wandoor. He was placed on ventilator support on Tuesday and his condition improved. However, on Wednesday morning, he developed a critical need and tragically passed away.

Did The Indian Actor Die Of Heart Attack?

According to media sources, Mamukkoya allegedly had a heart attack which caused his collapse on Monday. He was moved to a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he received treatment until his passing on Wednesday morning.

Legacy

Mamukkoya won the State Award for Best Comedian in Malayalam cinema and appeared in more than 450 Malayalam films. His critically acclaimed performance in Perumazhakkalam (2004) showed that he was equally adept at playing non-comedic roles. He was a versatile actor with a cult following in Kerala and played a lead character in the 2001 movie Korappan, the Great, portraying him as a forest outlaw like Veerappan.

Personal Life

Mamukkoya was born on July 5, 1946, to Chalikandiyil Muhammad and Imbachi Ayisha. He received his elementary schooling at Calicut’s MM High School. He is survived by his wife Suhara and their four children Muhammed Nisar, Shahitha, Nadiya, and Abdul Rasheed. He lived close to Beypore in Kozhikode.

Condolences

As news of Mamukkoya’s passing spread, his fans flooded social media with condolence messages. He will be greatly missed in the Malayalam film industry and remembered for his contributions to the art of cinema.