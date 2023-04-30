Death – Obituary News : Indian Gangster’s Demise: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Crimes of Mukhtar Ansari: From Gangster to Politician

The Latest Verdict

On Saturday, the MP-MLA court in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh sentenced former gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 for the kidnapping and murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai. Mukhtar Ansari, who has been a five-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau constituency, has a criminal record and has been convicted for various crimes in the past.

Ansari’s elder brother, Afzal Ansari, who is a BSP MP, was also accused in the case, and the court has reserved its verdict on him. The murder case of Rai dates back to 2005 and has been a high-profile case in the state.

From Politics to Crime

Mukhtar Ansari’s grandfather, Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, held the prestigious position of being an early president of the Indian National Congress. However, Mukhtar Ansari’s life took a different turn as he became a gangster, mafia don, and politician from Uttar Pradesh, bringing infinite disgrace to his family’s name. Despite his family’s remarkable history, he was convicted for various crimes.

In the 1970s, the government initiated several development projects in the backward Poorvanchal area of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the emergence of organised gangs. Mukhtar Ansari was allegedly associated with the Makhanu Singh gang, which competed with other gangs for control over the contract business. The business involved multiple areas such as coal mining, railway construction, scrap disposal, public works, and liquor. The gangs were also reportedly involved in running protection and extortion rackets, along with other criminal activities such as kidnapping.

A Controversial Political Career

Despite his criminal record, Mukhtar Ansari managed to get elected five times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Mau constituency, including two times as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. His political career was fraught with controversies, and he was eventually sentenced to ten years of imprisonment for his involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai.

The End of a Criminal Career

Ansari has been convicted in four cases, including his involvement in the kidnapping of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Nandkishore Rungta in 1996 and the murder of Krishnanand Rai in 2005. Last year, he was convicted of three other crimes, including intimidating a jailer while on duty. He was also sentenced to five years in a 23-year-old case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. Over 60 cases have been filed against Ansari for land extortion, murder, and other criminal activities, and he has been in jail since 2005, currently serving time in Banda district jail.

The False Reports of Mukhtar Ansari’s Death

The recent claims of Mukhtar Ansari’s death are false. Despite reports circulating about his demise, the 59-year-old politician is still alive.

The MP MLA court in Ghazipur has rather sentenced Ansari to ten years in prison and a fine of Rs 5 lakh in a gangster case. Mukhtar Ansari’s involvement in the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai has been a contentious issue for many years. The Allahabad High Court overturned the Ghazipur MP/MLA Court’s ruling, which allowed Ansari to be held in Banda’s top-class jail.

Krishnanand Rai was killed on November 29, 2005, while attending a wedding in his hometown. Despite police warnings of a death threat from hired killers at Ansari’s residence, Rai was persuaded to start a cricket match and not use his bullet-proof vehicle. On his way back home, he was shot by automatic rifles, leading to the deaths of seven people in total. Ansari was in jail at the time.