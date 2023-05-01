Death – Obituary News : Indore forms technical committee after software engineer’s fatal road accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A technical committee has been formed following the death of a software engineer in a road accident. The committee is expected to submit its report soon.

Technical Committee Formed After TCS Engineer’s Tragic Death in Road Accident in Indore

The death of TCS company’s software engineer, Nikita Jain, in a road accident in Indore has led to the formation of a technical committee by the administration. The committee has been tasked with identifying the technical flaws of black spots and other busy intersections of the city, and devising a plan to remove them.

Road accidents have been a growing concern in Indore, and the recent tragic incident has prompted the authorities to take swift action. The technical committee comprises of experts from various fields, including civil engineering, traffic management, and road safety.

The committee will conduct a thorough analysis of the city’s road infrastructure and identify the areas that are prone to accidents. They will also look into the traffic flow and pedestrian movement in these areas and come up with solutions to make them safer.

The technical committee will submit a detailed report to the administration, which will then be used as a basis for implementing the necessary changes. This report will also be made available to the public, so that they are aware of the measures being taken to make the city’s roads safer.

In addition to identifying the technical flaws, the committee will also focus on educating the public about road safety. They will work closely with schools, colleges, and other institutions to create awareness about safe driving practices, pedestrian safety, and the importance of following traffic rules.

The formation of the technical committee is a step in the right direction towards making Indore’s roads safer. The administration is committed to ensuring that such tragic incidents do not occur in the future, and is taking proactive measures to achieve this goal.

