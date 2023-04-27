Death – Obituary News : Infant Found Dead, Tied and Stuffed in Plastic Box in Patna, Bihar

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A baby in Patna died after being tied up and inserted into a plastic box.

Police Investigating Brutal Murder of Infant Girl in Gazipur

On Wednesday, a heinous crime was committed in the Gazipur area of Bihar, where an infant girl was murdered and her body was placed inside a plastic box with her hands and feet tied up. The baby was only six months old. According to police sources, the baby’s father had reported her missing on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an investigation by the police.

SI Lal Bahadur Yadav, who is leading the investigation, said that the entire neighbourhood was searched, and CCTV footage from the area had been collected, but the child’s body could not be found. After conducting a thorough search, the police found a plastic box in the kitchen of the child’s home. Upon opening the box, the baby’s body was discovered, still wearing her tied-up clothes.

The police have so far been unable to identify the culprit(s) responsible for this heinous crime. SI Yadav said, “We are investigating the matter thoroughly. We have collected the fingerprint impressions from the corners of the plastic box. We are reviewing the CCTV footage from the area and gathering evidence to bring the criminals to justice.”

The infant’s father is an artist, and he runs a tea shop in the Gazipur area. The incident has sparked strong reactions from locals who are demanding that the culprits who committed this heinous crime be brought to justice as soon as possible.

This brutal murder of a young child has deeply affected the community, and the police are under immense pressure to find the culprits as soon as possible. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are determined to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

In conclusion, this tragedy serves as a reminder that we must take measures to prevent such crimes from occurring, and we must work together as a society to protect the safety and wellbeing of all our citizens, especially our most vulnerable. This case is a sobering reminder of the evil that exists in our world and the need to come together to fight against it.