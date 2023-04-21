Death – Obituary News : Influencer Patricia Rite Dies at Age 30 from Skin Cancer

At the young age of 30, skin cancer has claimed the life of influencer Patricia Rite.

Spanish Social Media Influencer Patricia Rite Passes Away at 30 from Skin Cancer

Patricia Rite, a popular social media influencer from Spain, passed away at the young age of 30 due to skin cancer. Her family announced her death on her social media accounts on April 16, thanking all those who had supported her throughout her journey.

For years, Patricia amassed a significant following on her platforms by sharing her life and fashion tips. However, after being diagnosed with skin cancer in 2019, she began using her platform to increase awareness about the disease. She had over 340,000 followers across her TikTok and Instagram pages and often posted updates from her hospital bed.

The news of her passing was met with an outpouring of grief from her followers. Many shared their condolences and described the impact that Patricia had on their lives.

It is essential to keep an eye on any moles or growths on the skin, particularly those that change size, color, or shape, as these could be melanoma, a type of skin cancer caused by too much sun exposure. Sunlight is the primary source of ultraviolet (UV) light, damaging the DNA in skin cells, and is thus crucial to conduct regular skin checks to ensure that unexpected changes are detected on time.

