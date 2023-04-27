Death – Obituary News : Injured Tiger in Ramnagar Dies During Treatment

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A tiger that was receiving treatment for its injuries has passed away in Ramnagar.

Ramnagar: Death of Rescue Tiger in Corbett Tiger Reserve

Ramnagar, a small town in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, witnessed a tragic incident on Thursday morning. A rescue tiger, which was being treated near the water hall of Jhirna in Corbett Tiger Reserve, died during the course of its treatment. The death of the tiger has come as a shock to the wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike.

The incident took place on April 23, when the veterinarian of Corbett Tiger Reserve, Dr. Dushyant, was called to the Malkund Water Hall in the Jhirna Range to treat the rescue tiger. However, despite the best efforts of the veterinarian, the tiger succumbed to its injuries and passed away.

The officials of Corbett Tiger Reserve have stated that the cause of the tiger’s death is yet to be ascertained. A post-mortem examination of the tiger’s body was conducted, and the body was subsequently destroyed. The officials have assured that the necessary steps will be taken to investigate the incident and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The death of the rescue tiger has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the wildlife in the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The reserve is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, including tigers, elephants, leopards, and many other species. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

The incident has also highlighted the need for better conservation and protection measures for the wildlife in the reserve. The authorities have been urged to take steps to ensure the safety of the animals and prevent any further incidents.

In conclusion, the death of the rescue tiger in Corbett Tiger Reserve has been a tragic incident that has shocked the wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike. It has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the wildlife in the reserve and highlighted the need for better conservation measures. It is hoped that the authorities will take the necessary steps to investigate the incident and prevent similar incidents in the future.