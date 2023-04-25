Death – Obituary News : Inmate’s Death at Advent Health Sebring Under Investigation by PCSO

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The PCSO is investigating the death of an inmate who passed away while being treated at Advent Health Sebring Hospital.

Haines City Inmate Accused of Causing Fatal Head-On Collision Dies in Hospital

A Haines City inmate facing felony charges for causing a head-on collision has died, according to a media release issued by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as 43-year-old Doroteo Martinez-Castro, died on April 24 at Advent Health Sebring Hospital.

The Fatal Collision

The collision occurred at the intersection of US 17/92 and Lee Jackson Highway North on April 22. Both Martinez-Castro and the victim, a 23-year-old Hispanic male from Davenport, were transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim passed away from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Reports indicate that Martinez-Castro was driving a black 2009 Honda Accord north on Lee Jackson Hwy. when he entered the southbound lane of US 17/92 at the V-intersection, colliding head-on with the victim’s silver 2009 Toyota Prius, which was traveling south on US 17/92.

Alcohol and Criminal History

The media release noted that multiple Modelo beer cans were found in Martinez-Castro’s vehicle. Detectives report he admitted to drinking multiple beers and a Crown Royal whisky shortly before the crash. Blood samples were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for additional testing.

In a media conference held on Tuesday, Sheriff Grady Judd stated that Martinez-Castro was in the United States illegally from Mexico, only had a learner’s permit to drive, and it was suspended in 2019. He has been arrested by the Haines City Police Department multiple times for traffic-related charges, and he was deported twice to Mexico since his initial arrest. His criminal history includes four prior traffic-related misdemeanor arrests.

The Investigation and Martinez-Castro’s Death

According to the investigation, Martinez-Castro was being monitored by deputies and medical staff throughout Monday morning. He was checked on every 14-15 minutes. When his food tray was delivered at 10:40 a.m., a deputy noticed he was sitting in his wheelchair unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff immediately began CPR until he was transported to Sebring, where he was declared deceased at 11:31 a.m.

An initial autopsy report noted that it appears he died of internal injuries sustained in the crash.

Charges and Possible Modifications

Martinez-Castro had been arrested for charges of DUI Manslaughter (F2) and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Causing Death (F3) related to the April 22 crash. He also received a citation for driving on the wrong side of the road. The Sheriff’s Office anticipates toxicology will be revealed in the final results of the autopsy when it arrives, and details are subject to modification.

Notification to Homeland Security

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office notified the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration & Customs Enforcement of Martinez-Castro’s most recent arrest once he was booked into the Polk County Jail.