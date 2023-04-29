Death – Obituary News : Insufficient: Decriminalising Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Why simply removing criminal penalties for suicide is insufficient.

Malaysia tables bill to decriminalise suicide

Lawmakers in Malaysia have shown support for a proposal to decriminalise suicide in the country. The bill, which was first proposed in 2020, aims to prevent suicide attempts, destigmatise suicide, and encourage those suffering to seek help and treatment. Malaysia’s Health Ministry has also voiced support for the proposal, particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on mental health. However, the crime of aiding and abetting suicide will still be illegal, with harsher punishments for cases involving vulnerable groups.

The impact of suicide

Suicide claims the lives of more than 700,000 people worldwide annually, equivalent to one life lost every 40 seconds. Low and middle-income countries account for 77% of these deaths, with suicide being the fourth-leading cause of death for those aged between 15 and 29. Despite calls for reform, at least 17 countries, including Malaysia, still criminalise suicidal behaviour, with a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison.

The need for reform

The criminalisation of suicide can further exacerbate mental health issues for survivors and their families. The legacy of British colonial rule remains a factor in Malaysia’s reluctance to repeal the law, with some seeing it as a deterrent to committing the “sin” of suicide. However, there is insufficient evidence to support the claim that criminalisation reduces the suicide rate. The uncertain outcomes of decriminalising suicide have also hindered progress, with competing factors such as cultural and religious beliefs, the right to self-determination, and the need to protect the sanctity of human life.

A collaborative care approach

Decriminalising suicide is just one step towards creating a society that values mental health and provides necessary support. Improving access to mental health services, reducing social stigma, and expanding mental health clinics and providers are essential. A collaborative care approach that prioritises safety and mitigating imminent harm is also necessary. The government’s commitment to reducing stigma and advocating for better mental health policies is commendable. However, further initiatives are needed to destigmatise suicide and encourage individuals to seek help.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or know someone who is, reach out to the Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service, Talian Kasih, Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre, or Befrienders Kuala Lumpur for assistance.