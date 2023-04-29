Death – Obituary News : Intimate Moment in Car Leads to Couple’s Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An American couple tragically passed away due to Carbon Monoxide poisoning while engaging in intimate activities in their vehicle.

These Terms of Use govern the use of the websites, content, and community services offered through www.anandabazar.com, other associated URLs (collectively referred to as the “Site”), and all mobile applications, products, and services offered by ABP Pvt Ltd. The terms “you,” “your,” and “user” refer to any person accessing the Site through any available means, whether now or in the future.

By accessing the Site and Mobile Apps, you agree to be bound by these Terms of Use, which may be amended by ABP Pvt Ltd at its discretion, without prior notice. It is your responsibility to periodically check the Terms of Use to remain in compliance with them. Your continued use of the Site after any amendment to the Terms of Use constitutes your acceptance of the changes.

You represent and warrant that you are at least 18 years of age and legally competent to enter into a binding contract under the laws of India. If you are under 18 years of age, you may use the Site under the guidance and supervision of your natural parent or legal guardian.

These Terms of Use are governed by the laws of India, and any interpretation of the words used herein in connection with the use of the Site shall be in accordance with the Information Technology Act, 2000, and its Amendment Acts.

ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to suspend, cancel, or discontinue any channel, product, or service offered on the Site without notice, and to make modifications and alterations to any content, products, or services on the Site without prior notice. Any changes will be posted on the Site for your reference and convenience.

ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to charge subscription and/or membership fees for any product, service, or aspect of the Site without prior intimation, at its sole discretion.

Copyright and all intellectual property rights in all material presented on the Site, including but not limited to text, audio, video, or graphical images, trademarks, and logos appearing on the Site are the property of ABP Pvt Ltd, its parent, affiliates, and associates, and are protected under applicable Indian laws. You agree not to use any framing techniques or remove any copyright or proprietary notice or credit line on the Site.

ABP Pvt Ltd grants you limited permission to access and make personal use of the Site. You may print or download extracts from the Site for your personal, non-commercial use only. You may not retain any copies of the pages saved to disk or any other storage medium except for subsequent viewing purposes or to print extracts for personal use. You may not resell or put any part of the Site to commercial use, create a database in electronic or structured manual form, or use any data gathering or extraction tools.

Certain services on the Site, such as email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping, require registration. Each registration is for a single individual user only. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account and for any activities that occur under your account. ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to cancel access rights immediately without notice and block access to all users from that IP address if it believes an account and password are being misused.

You agree not to use the Services for any unlawful or prohibited purpose or to damage, disable, overburden, or impair any ABP Pvt Ltd server or network. You may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any Services, computer systems, or information through any means. You may not obtain or attempt to obtain any materials or information not intentionally made available through the Services.

Any material posted or transmitted by you on the Site, including but not limited to text, photographs, videos, and audio, shall be subject to the terms of the Privacy Policy and may be used by ABP Pvt Ltd for promotional or commercial purposes without any compensation to you. You warrant that any material posted or transmitted by you on the Site does not infringe on any third-party intellectual property rights or violate any applicable law or regulation. ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to remove any material posted or transmitted by you that it deems inappropriate or violates these Terms of Use.