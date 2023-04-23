Death – Obituary News : Investigating Greg Howard’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of Greg Howard and how did he die?

In Memoriam: Remembering the Legacy of Greg Howard

Beloved Chapman Stick Player and Musician

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Greg Howard, a beloved Chapman Stick player and musician from Charlottesville, Virginia. Howard was a talented musician who made significant contributions to the local band scene with his unique sound and unparalleled skills.

The Stickist Community Mourns

The stickist community was saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Howard, an incredibly talented musician and educator. The official announcement was made on the Stickist Forum, where it was clear that Greg was highly regarded and respected within the community. Described as a dedicated friend and family man, it’s clear that Greg was loved by all who knew him. However, it’s his impact on the Chapman Stick community that will serve as his lasting legacy. As the most significant figure in the community, Greg inspired and taught countless musicians worldwide, leaving behind a wealth of knowledge and an incredible musical legacy. His contributions to the world of music will be forever remembered and cherished.

Remembering the Legacy

Charlottesville, Virginia has produced many talented musicians over the years, and Greg Howard is no exception. A Chapman Stick player, Howard was born in 1964 and has been entertaining audiences for decades. Prior to joining Stick in 1985, Howard played saxophone and keyboards in local bands. In 1987, he collaborated with guitarist Tim Reynolds on the early recording Sticks and Stones, and later worked with the Dave Matthews Band on two albums as well as live performances. Howard’s musical talents extended beyond the Stick, as he also collaborated with saxophonist LeRoi Moore on multiple projects. In 2000, the Greg Howard Band released their album Lift, featuring the Dutch musicians Jan van Olffen, Jan Wolfkamp, and Hubert Heeringa. With such a rich musical history, Howard has left an indelible mark on the Charlottesville music scene.

Tributes Pour in

The news of Greg Howard’s passing has left the music community in shock and mourning. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in on social media platforms, with musicians and fans alike paying homage to his unparalleled talent and impact on the music world. One fan wrote, “I received some terrible news at our show last night… all I can say is thank you Greg for everything and rest in piece.” Another wrote, “Sad to hear Greg Howard passed away.. knew him since the 80’s.. Rest In Power my friend!!”

His Legacy Lives On

While we may mourn the loss of such a talented musician and educator, Greg Howard’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to live on through the countless musicians he inspired and taught. His music will continue to inspire and move audiences, as his contribution to the music world will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Greg Howard.