Death – Obituary News : Investigating Johnny Fean’s Cause of Death

What was the cause of Johnny Fean’s death?

Irish Celtic Rock Legend Johnny Fean Passes Away at Age 71

Irish rock band Horslips recently announced the passing of their legendary guitarist, Johnny Fean, at the age of 71. Fean, who was an integral part of the band’s sound and success, will be deeply missed by his fans and the music industry alike.

Cause of Death

The cause of Johnny Fean’s death has not been disclosed yet, and out of respect for his family’s privacy, we will refrain from speculating. Our team is working hard to gather any relevant information and will update this story as soon as new details become available.

About Johnny Fean

Johnny Fean’s love for music began at a young age, where he learned how to play various instruments such as the harmonica, guitar, banjo, and mandolin. Growing up in Shannon, County Clare, and Limerick, Fean participated in sessions where he discovered his passion for blues and rock music, which he later incorporated into his playing style. Fean was part of several bands throughout his career, where he shared a deep appreciation for artists such as Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Despite his experiences with rock and blues, Fean eventually returned to his roots in traditional music, where he continued to make a profound impact on the music world.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes continue to pour in for Johnny Fean, with fans and fellow musicians expressing their condolences and sharing memories of his incredible career. One fan wrote, “Johnny lived just down the road from us. Horslips were my first big gig back in 2009; was released as a DVD and all. Was raised with nothing but Horslips, Lizzy and Gallagher on in the house. Thoughts go out to his friends and family. A legitimate Irish rock legend has passed today.”

Another fan wrote, “Our most sincere condolences to Johnny Fean’s family, especially Donal and Ray during these tough times, and to Barry Devlin and Jim Lockhart, Horslips, and everyone that Johnny reached through his remarkable guitar playing.”

In Conclusion

The world of Irish Celtic rock music has lost a true legend with the passing of Johnny Fean. His unique sound and blending of traditional and modern styles serve as a mere glance into his incredible career. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Johnny Fean.