Death – Obituary News : Investigation Launched Into Ashten G’s Death After Surgery Mishap

The family of Ashten G is investigating the cause of her death, as surgery she underwent reportedly went wrong. Ashten G was known for resembling Kim Kardashian.

Family of OnlyFans Model Christina Ashten Gourkani Opens Investigation into her Sudden Death

A GoFundMe page has been started by the family of Christina Ashten Gourkani, a 34-year-old American model who went by the name Ashten G on OnlyFans, to raise funds for her funeral. Gourkani, known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian, died in a California hospital on April 20 after suffering cardiac arrest during a plastic surgery procedure. While the model had previously received numerous cosmetic surgeries, her family is demanding answers as to why the latest operation led to her death. Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops working, usually due to electrical signal problems, leading to a lack of oxygen in the brain, causing unconsciousness and difficulty breathing. Symptoms of cardiac arrest are rare prior to it occurring, and if not treated immediately, it can be deadly. The family spokesperson expressed their shock and fear regarding the tragic incident and also provided a brief account of the events leading up to Gourkani’s death. Fellow OnlyFans model Mary Magdalene paid tribute to Gourkani on Instagram, highlighting the dangers of plastic surgery and the potential risks involved. A total of $4,281 has been raised so far, and the funeral is set to take place next week.