Death – Obituary News : Investigation Ordered to Determine Cause of Inspector’s Death

The IGP has ordered a thorough investigation to uncover the cause of the Inspector’s death while in detention.

IGP Orders Investigation into Inspector Taiye’s Death

Background

Inspector Atobaloye Taiye, who was on Quick Intervention special duty from Oke-Onigbin Divisional Headquarters, Kwara State, to the Zone 8 Command Headquarters, Lokoja, which covers Kogi and Kwara States, died under suspicious circumstances. Prior to his death, he had been absent from duty and was detained for drunkenness.

Investigation Launched

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, has ordered a thorough investigation into the possible cause(s) of the officer’s death. The Criminal Investigation Department’s Homicide Unit of the Kogi State Command has been tasked with conducting a postmortem examination on the corpse to determine the cause(s) of his death.

Details of the Case

According to a statement by the Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi (CSP), Inspector Taiye was posted on April 1, 2023, and reported on April 11. He was then posted as part of the team manning the main gate of the Zonal Command Headquarters. However, he failed to report at the duty post and went missing in action for nine days, only to resurface on April 19 in a drunken state. He was eventually detained for absence from duty and drunkenness, during which time he reportedly fell ill and was moved to the Police Clinic and then referred to the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja, where he eventually died.

Assurance from the IGP

The IGP expressed his condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the late Inspector and assured them that the police will leave no stone unturned to ensure clarity of the circumstances that led to his death.

Conclusion

The death of Inspector Taiye highlights the importance of investigating all suspicious deaths to ensure that justice is served and to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. The IGP’s decision to launch an investigation into the officer’s death is a step in the right direction towards achieving this goal.