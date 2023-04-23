Death – Obituary News : Investigation Reveals Death Hoax as Start

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The television show ‘Dateline’ explores a bizarre story where a fabricated death is just the start of the twists and turns.

Where is Nicholas Alahverdian Now? Dateline Investigates Strange Story

Content warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Introduction

Nicholas Alahverdian, a foster child turned career criminal, has a story that is stranger than fiction. Dateline takes a deep dive into his complicated web of lies to uncover his current whereabouts.

Current Location

According to The Providence Journal, Alahverdian is currently sitting in solitary confinement in an Edinburgh prison.

Early Life and Troubled Beginning

His stepfather, David Rossi, told the Financial Times that Alahverdian’s real father was a “psychopath who killed the family dog in front of his young kids.” Initially Alahverdian was a quiet kid until his mental health began to decline.

Involvement in Government

Alahverdian spent most of his time at the State House and eventually was hired as a page when he was 14. It was at this time this passion for change was ignited, with a focus on overhauling the foster care system. After almost 10 years, he returned to the State House to pick up where he left off.

Criminal Behavior

Alahverdian was engaging in criminal behavior like sexual imposition, public indecency, sexual assault, and suspected kidnapping in Rhode Island, and another assault in Massachusetts while he was involved in government work. He was also being investigated by the FBI for financial crimes. In March 2008 while in Ohio, Alahverdian was convicted of “public indecency and sexual imposition,” after exposing himself then masturbating on a woman he was spending time with. He was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Flight to the UK

Utah state investigators found that on June 4, 2017, Alahverdian took American Airlines Flight 290 to Dublin, Ireland and never returned. He was finally located in Glasgow where he was married to a woman named Miranda who told authorities he was at the hospital, with COVID-19.

Final Thoughts

Despite his cons, Nicholas Alahverdian sits in a prison alone waiting to see where he will end up.