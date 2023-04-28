Death – Obituary News : Iowa Philanthropist and Investor John Pappajohn Dies at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 94, John Pappajohn, a well-known Iowa philanthropist, art collector and investor, passed away.

Philanthropist and entrepreneur John Pappajohn, one of Iowa’s most generous donors, has passed away at the age of 94. Pappajohn was born in Greece but moved to Iowa as a child, taking over management of his family’s grocery shop at the age of 16. He went on to graduate from the University of Iowa and become a successful entrepreneur, founding investment firm Equity Dynamics and serving on the boards of over 40 public and private firms. Pappajohn was also an active philanthropist, giving tens of millions of dollars to Iowa charities including education, the arts, and healthcare. He founded and funded the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurship Centres at five different colleges in Iowa, which have assisted in the formation and launch of over 1,000 new businesses. Pappajohn was well-known for his goodwill alongside his wife, Mary. His impact will extend well beyond the name on the University of Iowa’s John Business Building.

John Pappajohn’s net worth was estimated at around $5.04 million as of April 23, 2023. He held over 200,000 units of Cancer Genetics stock valued at more than $5,041,842 and had sold CGIX shares worth over $0. In addition, he earned $0 as Cancer Genetics Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. According to Form 4 filed with the SEC, he made over 33 transactions of Cancer Genetics shares since 2014. On May 23, 2019, he purchased 200,000 shares of CGIX stock for $250,000. On January 31, 2019, he executed the most significant move of his career, purchasing 1,000,000 units of Cancer Genetics stock for more than $230,000. Since 2013, he traded around 76,253 units every 38 days on average. As of May 23, 2019, he still held at least 1,117,925 shares in Cancer Genetics.

Pappajohn’s impact on Iowa and beyond was significant, with his name gracing buildings, centers, and programs that he generously supported. His philanthropic efforts were extensive, and his dedication to entrepreneurship helped launch over 1,000 new businesses. Pappajohn will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary, and the many individuals and organizations he touched throughout his life.